Singapore flags $3.5 bln in economic spending to combat coronavirus

Singapore flags $3.5 bln in economic spending to combat coronavirusReuters | Singapore | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:02 IST
Singapore unveiled S$5.1 billion ($3.55 billion) in additional economic spendings such as wage support, waiver of levies and one-off payments to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is an unprecedented budget for extraordinary times," Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told parliament on Monday, just over a week after the city-state unveiled more than $30 billion in new support measures as it braces for its worst recession.
($1 = 1.4356 Singapore dollars)
