Russia's coronavirus cases jump by almost 1,000 in 24 hours

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 13:15 IST
Russia's coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country's crisis response centre said on Monday.

Cases have been recorded widely, but Moscow remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 591 new cases, the centre said. Forty-seven people have died across the country, it said.

