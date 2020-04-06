Left Menu
Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help -official

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:04 IST
Iran will never ask U.S. for coronavirus help -official
Iran will never ask the United States to help Tehran in its fight against the new coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, adding that Washington should lift its "illegal" sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"Iran has never asked and will not ask America to help Tehran in its fight against the outbreak ... But America should lift all its illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran," Mousavi said in a televised news conference.

"They (the U.S.) are trying to force Tehran to accept negotiations with America."

