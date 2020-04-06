Malaysia reports 131 new coronavirus cases; 3,793 in total, with one new death

Malaysia reports 131 new coronavirus cases; 3,793 in total, with one new deathReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:10 IST
Malaysia on Monday reported 131 new coronavirus infections, raising the country's total to 3,793 cases, the highest in Southeast Asia.
The Health Ministry has recorded 62 deaths, including one more reported as of noon Monday.
