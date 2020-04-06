Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia reports 131 new coronavirus cases; 3,793 in total, with one new death

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:10 IST
Malaysia reports 131 new coronavirus cases; 3,793 in total, with one new death

Malaysia on Monday reported 131 new coronavirus infections, raising the country's total to 3,793 cases, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The Health Ministry has recorded 62 deaths, including one more reported as of noon Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-German clubs resume training amid tight virus restrictions

Bundesliga clubs returned to team training on Monday, with players split in small groups or pairs and kept at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. German soccer has been suspended for almost a month...

First coronavirus patient in Dakshina Kannada district discharged from hospital

The first patient admitted at the Wenlock hospital here after having tested positive for coronavirus was discharged Monday after full recovery. The 22-year old man from Bhatkal had arrived at the Mangaluru International Airport MIA on March...

97 Jamaatis booked, 329 quarantined in HP: Police

Himachal Pradesh police have booked 97 Jamaat members on various charges, including negligent acts that likely led to the spread of coronavirus and deliberately concealing information from authorities, an official said on Monday. A majority...

Ministers should be in touch with state, district authorities, provide solutions to emergent problems: PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 measures.

Ministers should be in touch with state, district authorities, provide solutions to emergent problems PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 measures....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020