Mumbai hospital sealed as 3 doctors, 26 nurses test positive

Three doctors and 26 nurses havetested positive for novel coronavirus in Wockhardt Hospital inMumbai Central and the facility has been sealed off to preventthe spread of infection, BMC health officials said on Monday

No one is allowed to enter or exit the privatehospital, a civic official said

The hospital has several employees from Kerala,leading to a senior Congress leader from the southern state,Ramesh Chennithala, to tweet, "Called Maharashtra healthminister Shri. Rajesh Tope ji @rajeshtope11 seeking urgentintervention to ensure safety of 40 Covid19 positive Malayaleenurses working @ a pvt hospital in Mumbai." Chennithala is leader of opposition in the KeralaAssembly.

