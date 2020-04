Romania will extend state of emergency by 30 days - president

Romania's government will extend its state of emergency by another 30 days after the current period ending next week, to help halt the spread of the new coronavirus, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday.

"We need to do this again. It's a necessity. People should understand that without this measure, the virus cannot be stopped," Iohannis told a video briefing.

Romania has so far recorded 4,057 confirmed cases of infection and 157 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.