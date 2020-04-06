Left Menu
Development News Edition

Too soon to ease anti-virus curbs, Swiss say as new cases decelerate

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:54 IST
Too soon to ease anti-virus curbs, Swiss say as new cases decelerate
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

It is too early to consider easing measures that restrict the spread of the new coronavirus, Switzerland's health minister said on Monday, even as neighboring Austria sketched out plans to start loosening a national lockdown.

The Swiss death toll rose on Monday to 584 from 559 people on Sunday, while the number of positive tests increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, a less steep rise than of late. "Of course we look at the others but we decide for ourselves," Health Minister Alain Berset told a news briefing after visiting health care officials in the southwestern canton of Valais.

He said Switzerland would use epidemiological data to decide when it might start easing up on measures including closing schools, bars and restaurants and banning gatherings of more than five people set to run until April 19. Hospital stays and infections were still rising in Switzerland, which had not yet seen peak cases of respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the new virus, Berset said.

"You cannot forget that even when we are at the peak it does not mean it is over. The peak is only the moment you hope it goes down. When it is really going down then you can imagine measures to loosen up," he said, urging people to stay home. "Easter and the whole month of April will be somewhat different this year."

The cabinet is set to meet twice before April 19 so it has time to gauge the situation before adopting any measures as in Austria, which has fewer COVID-19 infections, Berset said. Austria's government plans to start reopening shops from next week, saying the country was turning a corner though it widened a requirement to wear face masks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Zoos in India put on 'highest' alert after tiger tests positive for COVID-19 in US

The Central Zoo Authority CZA on Monday put all zoos across the country on highest alert and asked them to collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger at a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus. In a letter to all states...

Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 community

ResearchGate, a social network site for scientists and researchers, has launched a new forum to facilitate collaboration between COVID-19 experts on research into beating the flu-like disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The site httpsw...

Telangana to explore idea of setting up "COVID blood bank"

The Telangana government would explore setting up a COVID blood bank with antibody-rich plasma from those who recovered from the disease as suggested by biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Ra...

Coronavirus: Cong welcomes decision to cut MPs' salaries, calls for review of MPLAD suspension

The Congress on Monday welcomed the governments decision to cut MPs salaries to fight the battle against coronavirus, but said suspending MPLADS will undermine the role of an MP and called for its review. Dear PM, INC supports the salary cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020