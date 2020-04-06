6 people with negative COVID-19 report quarantined in Jhunjhunu
Six people have been quarantined in a hospital after their COVID-19 reports came negative, said Jhunjhunu Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Pratap Singh on Monday.ANI | Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:06 IST
Dr Singh said: "On March 18, three people came from Italy here. They were COVID-19 positive -- a man, his wife, and their three-year-old daughter. After this, three more people here tested positive for the coronavirus. After treatment, all six people have now tested negative for coronavirus."
"They have been discharged from the SMS Hospital and are now kept under quarantine at RUHS Hospital in Jaipur. Their further tests will be done thrice. If they are found negative again, then they will be sent to their home," he said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Jhunjhunu
- Italy
- Jaipur
- SMS Hospital
