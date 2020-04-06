New York Governor says coronavirus crisis may have hit plateau

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that recent data on the novel coronavirus including hospitalizations and deaths suggest the crisis now hitting the state may be hitting a plateau.

Cuomo also told a news briefing that he was extending an order to keep non-essential businesses and schools for another two weeks until April 29. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Barbara Goldberg in Maplewood, New Jersey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

