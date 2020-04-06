France's coronavirus daily death toll speeds up -health minister

The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in French hospitals increased by 10% in a day to a cumulative total of 6,494, Health minister Olivier Veran told a news conference on Monday.

He added that including partial data about the number of people who have died in nursing homes, the total death toll from the disease rose to 8,911 from 8,078 on Sunday, which is also a rise of 10%.

In both cases, the rate of increase has speeded up again after several days of slowing.

