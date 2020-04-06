WHO slams 'racist' calls for Africa to be vaccine testing ground

WHO slams 'racist' calls for Africa to be vaccine testing groundPTI | Geneva | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:24 IST
The World Health Organization chief angrily slammed recent comments made by scientists suggesting a vaccine for the new coronavirus should be tested in Africa as "racist" and a hangover from the "colonial mentality"
"Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference, insisting "we will follow all the rules to test any vaccine or therapeutics all over the world... whether it is in Europe, Africa or wherever."
