U.S. Fed preparing to buy new small business payroll loans - WSJ

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department are planning to launch a new program to buy loans that financial firms make through the government's emergency small-business lending program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would establish a secondary market for loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2whjMkH)

