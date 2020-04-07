Left Menu
Airbus announces additional production pauses

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:40 IST
Airbus said on Monday it had decided additional production pauses, in Germany and in the United States, in response to an industry-wide slowdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Europe's leading planemaker said in a statement it would pause production and assembly at its German sites in Bremen and Stade and at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility in Mobile, Alabama.

These measures come on top of production pauses in France, Spain and in the UK. The Lower-Saxony based Stade factory makes vertical tails for most Airbus aircraft and other parts for the A350 while the Bremen site adds parts to UK-built wings and makes flaps for most Airbus aircraft.

Airbus faces shortages in its own supply chain as it struggles to bring production back up to previous levels after pausing activity in several factories. Airbus last month suspended its near-term 2020 delivery guidance due to the coronavirus crisis.

