Trump says had 'very nice' conversation with Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "very nice" conversation with Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden about the coronavirus crisis.

"He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that. And we just had a very friendly conversation, lasted probably 15 minutes. And it was really good," Trump told a news briefing.

