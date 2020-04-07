Trump says had 'very nice' conversation with Biden

Trump says had 'very nice' conversation with BidenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 04:04 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had a "very nice" conversation with Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden about the coronavirus crisis.
"He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that. And we just had a very friendly conversation, lasted probably 15 minutes. And it was really good," Trump told a news briefing.
