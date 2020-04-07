BMC seals area around Uddhav Thackeray's residence after tea seller suspected of contracting COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed off the Kalanagar area in Mumbai's Bandra East after a tea seller was suspected to have contracted COVID-19 near a government guest house, located near Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The civic body has also put up posters informing the same near the government guest house.

According to Mumbai police sources, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's security personnel deployed at Matoshree, who were the frequent visitors to the tea stall, have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure. Sources also told ANI that along with the tea seller, four more people residing in his building have been put into a quarantine facility by the authorities.

Earlier on Monday, the BMC declared the city's Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone after three doctors and 26 nurses tested positive for coronavirus within a span of one week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.