Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC seals area around Uddhav Thackeray's residence after tea seller suspected of contracting COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed off the Kalanagar area in Mumbai's Bandra East after a tea seller was suspected to have contracted COVID-19 near a government guest house, located near Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:03 IST
BMC seals area around Uddhav Thackeray's residence after tea seller suspected of contracting COVID-19
Posters declaring a locality, a containment zone was put up last night by BMC after a COVID-19 positive person was found near a government guest house in Mumbai.. Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed off the Kalanagar area in Mumbai's Bandra East after a tea seller was suspected to have contracted COVID-19 near a government guest house, located near Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The civic body has also put up posters informing the same near the government guest house.

According to Mumbai police sources, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's security personnel deployed at Matoshree, who were the frequent visitors to the tea stall, have been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure. Sources also told ANI that along with the tea seller, four more people residing in his building have been put into a quarantine facility by the authorities.

Earlier on Monday, the BMC declared the city's Wockhardt Hospital a containment zone after three doctors and 26 nurses tested positive for coronavirus within a span of one week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan declares coronavirus emergency, approves near $1 trln stimulus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to fight new coronavirus infections in major population centres and unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the worlds biggest to soften the economic blow...

COVID-19 patient flees community centre in Baghpat, found in brick kiln

A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Nepal fled from the community health centre here after breaking a window pane and was later found with the help of locals at a brick kiln, officials said on Tuesday. The patient, who had attended the...

World Bank approves $29 million to help Nepal respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The World Bank has approved a fast-track 29 million COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project to help Nepal prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen its public health preparedness. The a...

Delhi HC asks AIIMS to file status report on cancer patient's plea seeking surgery

The Delhi High Court has asked All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS to file a status report on the plea of a woman, who is living with HIV, seeking to schedule a surgery for her at the earliest so that her cancer does not progress ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020