FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus exceeded 1.32 million globally and the death toll crossed 74,000, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was being treated for worsening symptoms in an intensive care unit on Tuesday, leaving his foreign minister to lead the government. * France's health minister warned the epidemic has not yet peaked in the country, as figures on Monday showed the rate of fatalities - now at almost 9,000 - accelerated again after several days of slowing. * French authorities tightened their lockdown in the capital by banning Parisians from outdoors sports activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. * It is too early to talk about an easing of new cases in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said. * The pace of deaths in Spain ticked up slightly for the first time in five days on Tuesday. * Residents in Lombardy, Italy's worst-hit region, scrambled for scarce protective face masks and makeshift alternatives after authorities ordered anyone moving outside to cover up. * Finland extended and tightened border controls until May 13, aiming to reduce commute across the Swedish and Norwegian borders. AMERICAS * The governors of New York, New Jersey and Louisiana pointed to tentative signs that the outbreak may be leveling off in their states but warned against complacency as the death toll nationwide approached 11,000. * The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the state's presidential primary back on track, ruling that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the crisis. * Canada said it was pressing Washington over a complaint that U.S. officials had blocked the export of three million face masks bought by the province of Ontario. * Colombia extended a nationwide quarantine until April 27. * Brazil's education minister accused Chinese medical equipment makers of profiteering from the pandemic, further souring diplomatic relations. ASIA AND THE PACIFIC * Mainland China reported no deaths for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged, is set to lift its lockdown. * Japan declared a one-month state of emergency for the capital Tokyo and six other prefectures, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close. * India's lockdown is set to end next week but several state leaders have called for an extension or only a partial lifting of restrictions. * Indonesia approved a request by the Jakarta administration to impose further large-scale social restrictions on the capital. * Singapore has enlisted grounded airline crew for virus prevention service, as it entered the first day of a month-long partial lockdown. * Australia's chief medical officer said researchers were analysing data to help the government plot a recovery, after lockdown measures bought it some time. * Philippines extended its lockdown and home quarantine measures until the end of April. * India will allow limited exports of an anti-malaria drug that U.S. President Donald Trump has touted as a potential weapon in the fight against the virus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Dubai, the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, has extended the closure of commercial activities until April 18. * Saudi Arabia placed its capital Riyadh and other big cities under a 24-hour curfew, while Kuwait announced a full lockdown of two densely populated districts and extended a public holiday by two weeks until April 26. * Morocco made wearing face masks mandatory for anyone allowed to go out during the outbreak. * Iran will never ask the United States for help in the fight against the virus, Foreign Ministry spokesman said. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stock markets enjoyed a second day of sharp gains on Tuesday as signs of progress against the coronavirus in both Europe and the United States and more liberal helpings of stimulus kept investors charging back in. * Euro zone is set to agree on measures worth more than half a trillion euros to fight the economic fallout, but says that plans to jointly issue debt will need more talks. * Japan approved a stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen ($990 billion) - equal to 20% of its economic output. * Smartphone sales in China are rising again and global demand for chips used in work-from-home networks is surging, positioning Asian tech firms for a slow but steady recovery. * Indian states are slashing salaries, demanding an increase in borrowing limits and asking for fund transfers from New Delhi as their tax revenues dry up due to the lockdown. * Nearly 140 campaign groups and charities urged the IMF and World Bank, G20 governments and private creditors to help the world's poorest countries through the crisis by cancelling debt payments.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Aditya Soni and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.