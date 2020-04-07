Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joys of (virtual) Spring: Cambridge University streams online garden tours

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:38 IST
Joys of (virtual) Spring: Cambridge University streams online garden tours

Spring is normally a busy season for Cambridge University Botanic Garden but as Britain enters its third week of enforced lockdown, visitors are absent - the lilacs and daffodils flowering for no one.

But the gardeners have found a way to ensure their 8,000-plus species do not go unappreciated, by starting free virtual tours that allow people to download the delights of Spring. Their weekly "wellness wanders" are short videos which take the viewer around the 174-year-old garden.

In last week's video, head of horticulture Sally Pettit, showed off springtime plants such as Narcissus "Jack Snipe" daffodils and Syringa "Buffon", a type of lilac now beginning to flower. Birdsong can be heard overhead as she walks around, describing light levels and the smell of different plants in the scented garden.

The next tour will feature the strongylodon macrobotrys, a huge jade plant from the Philippines which is kept in one of the garden's glasshouses. "Everything is still blossoming, blooming - this is a really really busy time of year for all things horticulture," Pettit told Reuters.

"It was just really to remind people that the garden's still there, that there is some normality in this crazy time," she added. The garden's learning coordinator, Sandie Cain, will also teach people how to grow their own vegetables at home, with tips on how to use improvised equipment since garden centres are closed.

Britons are only allowed to leave the house for essential purposes like buying food or exercise and on Sunday the health minister warned stricter restrictions could be imposed after warm weather led to people sunbathing and gathering in parks. But several health experts say any move towards a ban on outdoor activity is worrying and that time outside is essential to wellbeing.

"The emergence of new life in Spring can be really uplifting, giving people an important psychological boost, and we want to share this with everyone, whatever their situation," said Beverley Glover, the botanic garden's director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA chairman warns of losing clubs due to pandemic stoppage

Greg Clarke, the chairman of Englands Football Association, has warned that clubs across the country could vanish as their finances collapse under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.Clubs and the players union, the Professional...

COLUMN-After the dollar drought, a flood: Mike Dolan

A dollar drought thats defined the financial stress of coronavirus is being met with a dam burst of liquidity from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The resulting flood of dollars could sink the greenback over the coming years as economies normaliz...

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crosses 1,000

One hundred and fifty persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018, a health official said here. Maharashtra thus became the first state in the cou...

Police welfare centre in Jammu manufacture protective gear including masks for cops

Police Welfare Centre in Jammu is engaged in making masks, and personal protective gear needed to protect police personnel deputed at hospitals and quarantine centres across the state. Speaking to ANI, Rimpi Khajuria Incharge of Police Welf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020