Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK coronavirus cases not accelerating but too early to call a peak - chief science adviser

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:51 IST
UK coronavirus cases not accelerating but too early to call a peak - chief science adviser

Britain is not seeing an acceleration in the number of cases of COVID-19 but it is too early to tell whether the coronavirus outbreak is peaking, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.

"There is a fairly steady increase in numbers. It's possible we are beginning to see the beginning of change, in terms of the curve flattening a little bit. We won't know that for sure for a week or so," Vallance said at a news conference.

"But what we're not seeing is an acceleration."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Cross-border infiltration bids by Pakistan continue despite COVID-19 pandemic: DGP

Two days after a fierce gunfight along the Line of Control left five Army personnel and as many militants dead, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said cross-border infiltration attempts are continuously being made ...

Boris Johnson stable in ICU with COVID-19, remains in 'good spirits'

Boris Johnson who was hospitalised with persistent coronavirus symptoms is stable in the intensive care unit ICU of a London hospital and has not required ventilator support for breathing, Downing Street said in a health update on the Briti...

Delhi records 2 more COVID-related deaths; Kejriwal announces 5-point plan to contain spread

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a five-point action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital which recorded two more deaths and 51 new cases taking the overall number of COVID-19 patients t...

A COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures not in place: ICMR study

An ICMR study has found that a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures such as lockdown and social distancing are not implemented, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. With preventive measures in place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020