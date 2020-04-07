UK coronavirus cases not accelerating but too early to call a peak - chief science adviser

UK coronavirus cases not accelerating but too early to call a peak - chief science adviserReuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 21:51 IST
Britain is not seeing an acceleration in the number of cases of COVID-19 but it is too early to tell whether the coronavirus outbreak is peaking, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.
"There is a fairly steady increase in numbers. It's possible we are beginning to see the beginning of change, in terms of the curve flattening a little bit. We won't know that for sure for a week or so," Vallance said at a news conference.
"But what we're not seeing is an acceleration."
