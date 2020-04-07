Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS allocates HCQ tablets for its healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:25 IST
AIIMS allocates HCQ tablets for its healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients

The AIIMS authorities on Tuesday said all healthcare workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients at the premier institute can get Hydroxychloroquine tablets from their respective departments. "It is for the information of all concerned that requisite quantity of tablets Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has been issued to all departments (for faculty and  residents) and to all in patient wards (for nurses, technical and all other staff) from wheresoever requisition was received," an order issued by Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS said.

The administration has asked all departments and inpatient wards who have not sent their requisitions so far and want to get HCQ tablets issued for use by employees and officials at risk to send their requirement for approval and subsequent issue by the hospital store. "All other individual employees (serving/ retired) or dependent EHS beneficiary patients who have been/ are being advised Tablet HCQ by respective treating doctors including EHS CMO's can get required medicine issued from EHS Pharmacy against prescription," the order said.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended use of the drug as preventive medication for healthcare workers and household contacts looking after a positive case. Besides, the Union Health Ministry has also recommended use of Hydroxychloroquine in combination with Azithromycin by those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management. The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,789 on Tuesday, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

However, a PTI tally based on figures reported directly by states showed at least 143 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,998. Of them, 414 have been cured and discharged. There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the numbers announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Corporates appeal to unite CSR efforts to protect vulnerable from COVID

A section of India Inc on Tuesday appealed all corporate social responsibility initiatives to unite and focus efforts towards protecting the vulnerable sections of the society from the COVID-19 pandemic. IT services major Wipros chairman Ri...

Naidu urges Centre, Palaniswamy to provide relief to migrant Telugu workers stranded in Tamil Nadu

Telugu Desam Party TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the Centre and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy to help rescue over 2,000 Telugu fishermen and construction workers, who are stranded in TN due to the nationwi...

H&M in talks to support Bangladesh workers as lockdowns hit livelihoods

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, April 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Fashion giant HM said on Tuesday it is working with other companies to support garment workers in Bangladesh, where more than 2 million have been hit by factory closures as coronav...

Cross-border infiltration bids by Pakistan continue despite COVID-19 pandemic: DGP

Two days after a fierce gunfight along the Line of Control left five Army personnel and as many militants dead, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said cross-border infiltration attempts are continuously being made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020