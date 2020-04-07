Left Menu
Kerala remembers sacrifices of nurses, CM describes Lini as martyr

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 07-04-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 23:27 IST
Remembering sacrifices of nurses from Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described as "martyr" Lini Puthussery, who died after contracting Nipah virus from a patient in 2018. "Malayalee nurses in various parts of the world are facing difficulties and their concerns are disturbing us.

In our battle against Nipah, Lini was a Martyr", he said. Vijayan also had a word of praise for nurses Reshma Mohandas, infected with coronavirus while taking care of two elderly patients in Kottayam and had recovered, and Papa Henry, who was prepared to go to any district to take of the people affected by the virus.

Reshma has vowed to work again in the corona care ward without any hesitation after her home quarantine was over. Lini had died after contracting Nipah from a patient she took care of at a Perambra hospital in Kozhikode distric in 2018.

Nipah had claimed 17 lives in the state. The recovery of the two elderly COVID-19 couple, including the country's oldest -- 93-year old Thomas Abraham, in Kottayam was a big achievement for the state's health sector, he said.

On the occasion of World Health Day, the CM expressed his appreciation for the service and sacrifice of all the Malayalee nurses serving all over the world. He voiced the government's concern regarding welfare of nurses across the world who are involved in COVID-19 care.

"We have a responsibility to care for them and we have our apprehensions about them," Vijayan told reporters here. The Chief Minister has already informed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi about the plight of over 50 nurses in hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi who are affected by the virus.

Earlier in a tweet, he said: "Kerala is one of the world's largest contributors to the talent pool of nurses. The world comes to know our State through their work. On #WorldHealthDay the State expresses its profound gratitude to nurses & midwives for their sacrifices & contributions. We are proud of you." PTI UD VS VS.

