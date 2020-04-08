U.S. House Speaker wants Navy leader's removal, despite apology

U.S. House Speaker wants Navy leader's removal, despite apologyReuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 00:40 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Tuesday for the removal of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, despite Modly's apology for ridiculing the commander of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier.
"Sadly, Acting Secretary Modly's actions and words demonstrate his failure to prioritize the force protection of our troops," Pelosi said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pelosi