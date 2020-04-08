Left Menu
U.S. House Speaker wants Navy leader's removal, despite apology

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 00:40 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Tuesday for the removal of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, despite Modly's apology for ridiculing the commander of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier.

"Sadly, Acting Secretary Modly's actions and words demonstrate his failure to prioritize the force protection of our troops," Pelosi said in a statement.

