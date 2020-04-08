Odisha reports first COVID-19 death

Odisha has reported first COVID-19 death as a 72-year-old man passed away at the AIIMS hospital here. "A 72-year-old male reported to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on April 4 at 1 pm with fever, and severe respiratory difficulty. He was immediately shifted to isolation ward since he was having symptoms of a suspected case of COVID-19 and treated for respiratory failure with oxygen and supporting therapy. His condition worsened and he was put on ventilator on April 6 but despite all medical care, he passed away," read a statement from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

"His sample, taken on April 6 was found to be positive for COVID-19 infection by AIIMS Bhubaneswar which was subsequently sent to RMRC for re-confirmation and it was re-confirmed on April 7. As the patient was treated as a COVID-19 suspect from the very beginning, all hospital infection control and safety protocols were followed," the statement added. The hospital further informed that a previous patient from Surya Nagar, who was COVID-19 positive and on ventilator support, is stable and improving though not out of danger.

The total number of positive cases in Odisha stands at 42, according to Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, I&PR Department. (ANI)

