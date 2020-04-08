Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish presidential postal ballot raises concern - EU commissioner

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 11:50 IST
Polish presidential postal ballot raises concern - EU commissioner
Representative Image

Poland's last-minute decision to carry out its May presidential elections by post due to the coronavirus pandemic has raised "concern", EU Values and Transparency Commissioner Vera Jourova told Polish daily Rzeczpospolita on Wednesday. "I followed this process very closely. I'm concerned about free and fair elections and the quality of voting, of the legality and constitutionality of such a vote," she told the newspaper.

Poland's parliament, where Poland's ruling nationalists, the Law, and Justice (PiS) party, have a majority in alliance with two other parties, this week backed a plan to conduct the presidential election on May 10 by postal ballot to limit the risks of coronavirus transmission. Critics accuse PiS of putting its political interests ahead of public health concerns. President Andrzej Duda, an ally of PiS who is seeking a fresh five-year term, is currently ahead in opinion polls.

"Postal voting is a huge change and such a method is being used for the first time, people aren't used to it," Jourova said. She pointed to recommendations from the Council of Europe for countries not to carry out "fundamental changes" to electoral rules in the year leading up to elections.

Winning the presidential election would enable PiS to cement its reforms of the judiciary, which the European Union has said subvert the rule of law. A president hostile to PiS could block its efforts. The European Commission is still working on its reaction to a new Polish law that critics say is designed to muzzle judges who question court appointments under new rules, Jourova added.

Poland's overhaul of its judiciary constitutes "destruction", not reform, Jourova said earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Serena's coach says 'revolting' that players can't make a living

Serena Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou has called on tennis governing bodies to come together and devise a way of helping lower-level professionals struggling financially due to the coronavirus shutdown. The tennis season was halted in e...

More than 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses bought by US have come from India: Trump

A sizeable chunk of the 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine bought by the US to combat the coronavirus pandemic is from India, President Donald Trump has said as he acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was great when he sought ...

Higher rates of depression in obese adults

In a UK based study on adults who were overweight, the incidence of new cases of depression saw a significant increase. The risk of depression also rose with higher weight. According to the study published in the journal Obesity based on th...

Pampered Kuwaitis quibble in five-star quarantine

The meat is too fatty and the staff are slow to clean up coffee stains -- some Kuwaitis quarantined in five-star hotels due to the coronavirus outbreak have a litany of complaints. Authorities in the oil-rich country have forced citizens re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020