49-year-old dies due to coronavirus in Indore, 16 deaths in district

A 49-year-old COVID-19 patient died at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore, officials said on Wednesday. 16 people have died due to the disease in the district so far.

The total number of cases in Indore climbed to 173 on Wednesday after 22 fresh cases were reported from the district. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 229 people have tested positive for the infection in Madhya Pradesh.

The country is currently under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed 149 lives and infected over 5,000 people. (ANI)

