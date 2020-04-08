Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's central bank estimates first-quarter GDP shrunk 6% from previous quarter

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:53 IST
France's central bank estimates first-quarter GDP shrunk 6% from previous quarter

France's economy likely contracted 6% in the first quarter from the previous three months as a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak shut down vast swathes of the economy, the central bank estimated on Wednesday. That would be the biggest contraction on a quarterly basis since World War II, surpassing the previous record of -5.3% in the second quarter of 1968 when France was gripped by civil unrest, mass student protests and general strikes.

France has been subject to stay-at-home orders since March 17 that officially end on April 15, although the government has warned they could very well be extended if judged prudent. A typical week of confinement in March saw economic activity reduced by nearly a third, the central bank said in an analysis of the economic fallout from the outbreak.

In light of such low levels of activity, every two weeks the country spends in lockdown could reduce annual economic activity by 1.5 percentage points, the Bank of France estimated, on par with projections from the INSEE official statistics agency and independent think tanks. The government launched a 45-billion-euro ($48.8 billion) economic rescue package last month consisting mainly of deferred tax payments and has offered to guarantee up 300 billion euros in loans to cash-starved companies.

The government has estimated the budget deficit would swell to more than 3% of economic output this year as a result, and Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said each two weeks in confinement added a percentage point to the fiscal shortfall. "All that will have to be paid for but now is not the time to count," Villeroy said on RTL radio.

It came to its conclusions drawing on feedback from its monthly business climate survey that canvassed 8,500 companies from March 27 to April 3 about their activity and outlooks. Executives responding to the survey said industrial capacity utilisation was running on average at a historic low of 56% in March, down from 78% in February. By sector, the automobile industry had the lowest utilisation rate of 41%.

Industrial companies lost on average five business days in March while companies in the service sector had to shut on average six days. For the restaurant industry, the figure ran as high as 14 days. With business activity sharply reduced, companies reported a jump in demand for credit.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'China-centric' WHO 'really blew it' on coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticised the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak and saying he would put a hold on U.S. funding for...

Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest after COVID-19 death

Medical staff including nurses and paramedical employees at a municipal hospital staff in Mumbai staged a protest on Wednesday demanding they be quarantined after the death of a COVID-19 patient at the facility. Employees of the KB Bhabha M...

Urine-filled bottles thrown from quarantine centre in Dwarka to adjacent area

New Delhi, Apr 8 PT A case has been registered against unknown people for allegedly throwing bottles filled with urine from a quarantine centre in Sector 16 in Dwarka in the adjacent area, police said on Wednesday. The FIR was registered ag...

I-T Dept cautions against breach in e-filing accounts

The Income-Tax Department has asked taxpayers to guard against possible breach of their personal e-filing account and report such an instance to the police cyber security wing. If you think your e-filing account many have been compromised o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020