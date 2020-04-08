Left Menu
UK nowhere near lifting coronavirus lockdown - London mayor

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:27 IST
Britain is nowhere near lifting the lockdown measures it put in place to tackle the spread of the coronavirus as the peak is still more than a week away, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday. When he announced the nationwide lockdown on March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be reviewed after three weeks.

Asked during an interview on BBC Radio whether the lockdown should be lifted next Monday, Khan said: "I think we are nowhere near lifting the lockdown. "We think the peak, which is the worst part of the virus, is still probably a week and a half away,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

