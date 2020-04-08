Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss coronavirus death toll goes past 700, positive tests near 23,000

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 08-04-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 16:11 IST
Swiss coronavirus death toll goes past 700, positive tests near 23,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 705 people, the country's public health ministry said on Wednesday, rising from 641 people on Tuesday.

The number of positive tests for the disease also increased to 22,789 from 22,242 on Tuesday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Sarrai Group donates supplies worth UGX 300M to COVID-19 response

Sarrai Group donated supplies worth UGX 300M towards the COVID-19 response.- 20,000 kgs of sugar- 5,000 bags of wheat flour- 10,000 bars soap- 10,000 liters of sanitizersThe supplies received by Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and Dr. Diana Atwine will...

After Pell acquittal, pope compares "unjust sentences" to persecution of Jesus

Just hours after Australias highest court threw out the sex abuse conviction of the Vaticans former treasurer, Pope Francis offered his morning Mass for all those who suffer from unjust sentences, which he compared to the persecution of Jes...

Cats or dogs can spread only love, not coronavirus, say prominent personalities

Eminent personalities, including BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, have appealed to people to take care of cats and dogs and not fall for rumours of them being vectors of novel coronavirus. Cats cannot give or get coronavirus. If you have seen some...

World's biggest oil producers still at odds before talks on major cuts

The worlds top oil producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States still seemed at odds on Wednesday before this weeks meetings on potentially big output cuts to shore up crude prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020