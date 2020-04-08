Sarrai Group donates supplies worth UGX 300M to COVID-19 response
Sarrai Group donated supplies worth UGX 300M towards the COVID-19 response.
- 20,000 kgs of sugar
- 5,000 bags of wheat flour
- 10,000 bars soap
- 10,000 liters of sanitizers
