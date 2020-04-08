Netherlands blocking decision on ESM is incomprehensible - French presidency

The blocking of a decision on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) by the Netherlands at a Eurogroup meeting is incomprehensible, a French presidency official said on Wednesday.

The official also told reporters that the Dutch government could not continue with its stance.

European Union finance ministers failed to agree in all-night talks on more support for their coronavirus-hit economies and their chairman said on Wednesday morning he was suspending the discussions until Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.