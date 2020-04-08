Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany agrees to take in 50 young migrants from Greek islands

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:02 IST
Germany agrees to take in 50 young migrants from Greek islands

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet agreed on Wednesday to accept 50 migrant children and youths from overcrowded camps on Greek islands.

The move was a first step by Germany, officials said, as worries mount about the health situation in the Greek camps due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tens of thousands of migrants tried to get into European Union member Greece after Turkey said in February it would no longer prevent them from doing so, as agreed in a 2016 deal with the EU in return for aid for Syrian refugees.

Greece has described conditions in the camps on some of its islands, where more than 40,000 asylum seekers are now stuck during the coronavirus crisis, as a "ticking health bomb". Germany's interior ministry said it aimed to begin the transfer of unaccompanied minors, aged under 14, next week from Greece, which has been the main gateway into the EU for people fleeing conflict in the Middle East and beyond.

On arrival in Germany, the young people will be placed in quarantine for two weeks before they are divided up across Germany, the ministry said, adding that it was part of an agreement among some 10 EU states. A spokesman for the interior ministry said he expected other countries to take in their contingents soon but that the outbreak of the coronavirus had understandably led to delays.

"We don't want to wait any longer for the others and are starting now," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told n-tv television, adding that in the long run, Germany would take in 350 to 500 unaccompanied minors. While the rush to the border in March met a strong response from Greek security forces, tensions have largely settled since the outbreak of the new coronavirus prompted Turkey to close its borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Greece is urging the EU to help during the coronavirus crisis and has said it is ready to protect its islands, where no cases have so far been recorded. Athens quarantined a migrant camp on the mainland after 23 asylum seekers tested positive for the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan frees 100 Taliban, but group hasn't verified

Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, claiming they were among 5,000 detainees to be freed under a deal between insurgents and the US. The Taliban, however, said they are yet to verify whether those released were on the l...

Gen.G remain atop the LCK spring standings

Gen.G maintained a narrow lead in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring standings with a 2-1 win Wednesday against APK Prince. Gen.G 13-3 stayed just ahead of T1 12-3, while APK Prince 5-11 dropped one rung to ninth place as Week 8 action ...

FACTBOX-Europe eyes world's biggest fiscal support package against coronavirus

European Union governments and institutions are likely to agree on Thursday on steps that could boost the EUs fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic to 3.2 trillion euros, the biggest such package in the world. Existing measures alread...

Delayed decisions, political infighting hindered New York's efforts to control COVID-19: NYT

Confused guidance by public officials, unheeded warnings, delayed decisions and political infighting hampered initial efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, a report in The New York Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020