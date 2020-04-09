France to extend its lockdown again, will run beyond April 15-Elysee

France will extend its national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus for a second time, meaning it will run beyond April 15, the French presidential palace said on Wednesday.

It had earlier said French President Emmanuel Macron would address the nation regarding the disease situation on Monday evening.

