Health News Roundup: From fine to flailing - rapid declines in COVID-19; U.S. nurses fear spreading COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

From fine to flailing - rapid declines in COVID-19 patients jar doctors, nurses

One medical worker called it "insane," another said it induces paranoia - the speed with which patients are declining and dying from the novel coronavirus is shocking even veteran doctors and nurses as they scramble to determine how to stop such sudden deterioration. Patients "look fine, feel fine, then you turn around and they're unresponsive," said Diana Torres, a nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, where the virus has infected more than 415,000 people. "I'm paranoid, scared to walk out of their room."

U.S. nurses who can't get tested fear they are spreading COVID-19

In New York City, an intensive care nurse treated patients for three days after she started displaying symptoms of COVID-19 - but couldn't get a test from her hospital. In Georgia, a nurse was denied a test after treating an infected patient who died. In Michigan, one of the few hospital systems conducting widespread staff testing found that more than 700 workers were infected with the coronavirus - more than a quarter of those tested.

Trump thanks India for decision on anti-malaria drug

President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India for its decision to increase exports of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has promoted in the fight against the novel coronavirus. India said on Tuesday it will allow some exports of hydroxychloroquine after Trump urged New Delhi to release supplies of the drug seen as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Medtronic wins U.S. approval for ventilator, plans launch in May

Medical device maker Medtronic Plc said on Wednesday it has won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval to immediately market its ventilator, which it plans to launch by May, to meet increased demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ventilator, PB560, is currently sold in 35 countries at an average selling price of under $10,000, the company said.

France's coronavirus daily hospital death toll slows

The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in French hospitals climbed by 8% in a day to a cumulative total of 7,632, state health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference on Wednesday. But he added the day's figures were incomplete as authorities were not able to register nursing home data, which account for more than 30% of total fatalities, due to "technical problems".

Record coronavirus deaths in New York, New Jersey amid fear of toll undercount

The number of coronavirus cases in New York state alone approached 150,000 on Wednesday, surpassing Spain for the most infections anywhere in the world, even as authorities warned the state's official death tally may understate the true toll. New York, the state considered the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, and neighboring New Jersey again reported new single-day highs for coronavirus deaths.

FDA approves generic to commonly used inhaler as demand surges due to coronavirus

The U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved https://reut.rs/2RnpE3h first generic of a commonly used albuterol sulfate-based inhaler, catering to increased demand from COVID-19 patients suffering from breathing difficulties. Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd won the approval to make the generic version of the inhaler, normally used to treat or prevent bronchospasm, a condition that causes difficulty in breathing in patients aged four or above, the FDA said.

U.S. to seize exports of masks and gloves amid coronavirus crisis

The United States will seize exports of key protective medical gear until it determines whether the equipment should be kept in the country to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, two federal agencies announced on Wednesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will hold exports of respirators, surgical masks, and surgical gloves, according to a joint announcement made with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA will then determine if the equipment should be returned for use in the United States, purchased by the U.S. government or exported.

WHO rejects 'China-centric' charge after Trump criticism

World Health Organization officials on Wednesday denied that the body was "China-centric" and said that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funding after U.S. President Donald Trump said he may put contributions on hold. The United States is the top donor to the Geneva-based body which Trump said had issued bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. planning ways to 'ease' back to normal if virus efforts work: Fauci

U.S. health officials are planning ways for the country to return to normal activities if distancing and other steps to mitigate COVID-19 this month prove successful in curbing the outbreak, the top U.S. infectious disease official said on Wednesday. The Trump administration has called for 30 days of measures, including staying at least six feet away from other people, that have upended American life like most people stay isolated at home, shuttering schools and closing businesses through at least the end of April, with some states continuing certain closures through May and June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.