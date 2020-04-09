Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says would like to reopen U.S. economy with a 'big bang'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 06:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 05:36 IST
Trump says would like to reopen U.S. economy with a 'big bang'
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would like to reopen the U.S. economy with a "big bang" but that the death toll from the coronavirus needs to be on the down slope before that can happen. Trump did not give a timeframe on when he would like to reopen the economy, but his chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Tuesday it was possible this could happen in four to eight weeks.

Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, wants to get the economy going again as soon as possible, but his medical advisers are urging caution out of concern that trying to return to some sense of normalcy too early could lead to a renewed outbreak. Trump and his team have been heartened by signs that the death toll among Americans may fall far short of projections that he outlined last week indicating between 100,000 and 240,000 could die.

"We're ahead of schedule," Trump said at a White House news briefing. He said the economy could be reopened in phases but that "it would be nice to open with a big bang." But he said, "We have to be on the down side of the slope" of infections and that he will rely heavily on experts in determining how to proceed.

Bob Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, announced new guidance to ensure critical infrastructure workers can do their jobs after being exposed to the virus. He said the new guidelines, for essential workers who have been exposed to coronavirus and are asymptomatic, is to wear face masks, take their temperature, and practice social distancing.

Vice President Mike Pence injected a somber tone into the briefing as the death toll among Americans reached more than 14,000 people in what Trump has called probably the most painful week the country will face during the crisis. "We are in the midst of a week of heartache," Pence said, adding that "we are beginning to see glimmers of hope."

Pence announced 3,000 people will participate in a clinical trial about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that Trump has touted as helpful to some patients with COVID-19, although doubts remain among medical experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths for second day in a row: Johns Hopkins tally

The United States recorded nearly 2,000 novel coronavirus deaths for a second day in a row, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 830 pm Wednesday 0030 GMT ThursdayThe record-breaking figure of 1,973 deaths slightly higher ...

U.S. Democrats, Republicans at odds over next coronavirus aid

Efforts to push a further 250 billion of coronavirus aid for small businesses through the U.S. Congress were stalling on Wednesday as top Democrats said they would back the measure only if it was coupled with a similar amount for hospitals ...

WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agencys handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trumps criticism and suggestions that Washington could review its fundi...

Saudi-led coalition puts military operations in Yemen on hold for 2 Weeks

Riyadh Saudi Arabia, April 9 SputnikANI The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has put military operations on hold for two weeks, the state Saudi media reported Wednesday. Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020