Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 10:27 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Novelty toilet roll cakes keep Finnish baker in business

A quick-thinking Helsinki bakery has saved itself from financial ruin due to the new coronavirus pandemic by creating a cake that looks like a toilet roll. The dismayed staff at the Ronttosrouva bakery found all their orders cancelled last month, at the same time as panicked consumers began to hoard toilet roll. This sparked the idea of a toilet roll cake made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant.

