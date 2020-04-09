Indian diaspora expresses solidarity with govt in fight against COVID-19

At a time when countries across the globe are reeling under the devastating and unprecedented effects of coronavirus spread, Indian diaspora worldwide has expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's fight against the deadly contagion. Nearly 200 Indian American organisations, including national, regional, ethnic, cultural, religious, foundations and more, have expressed solidarity with the Government of India's proactive initiatives to curb the COVID-19 spread in the country.

The Indian diaspora organisations representing millions of people of Indian origin from the US wrote, "We salute the efforts of all those individuals who along with international organizations; national governments; and private, public and social sector organizations are working tirelessly often at a huge personal risk to tackle this crisis and save precious human life." "We would especially like to commend the mammoth efforts of the Indian government and states working cohesively under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi for the wide-ranging and timely measures to address this issue and to alleviate the inevitable hardship that they will endure during this time of lock-down. We salute the citizens of India for your fortitude, patience, discipline, and social consciousness at this testing time," the message read.

These organizations have appealed to the people of India to continue to keep their faith and trust, keep strong, and follow the advice and guidance of Prime Minister Modi during these testing times. Meanwhile, Hindu Verein eV - a community organization of the Hindus living in Germany with its registered office in Frankfurt - has also reiterated similar message and said, "All of us in our respective countries share in the suffering and stand united in our resolve to see the world through this crisis for a brighter and better tomorrow".

Even the United Nations has praised India's effective measures, including lockdown and suspension of flights, taken without delay which has further helped in containing the spread of the virus and a low rate of increase in infected cases in East Asia. (ANI)

