US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open after Fed's massive stimulus, jobless claims data

Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve rolled out a $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses, while the initial jobless claims slipped to 6.6 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the prior week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 257.09 points, or 1.10%, at the open to 23,690.66.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.01 points, or 0.98%, at 2,776.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 78.11 points, or 0.97%, to 8,169.01 at the opening bell.

