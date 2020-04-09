Left Menu
Development News Edition

IS-linked couple go on trial over bid to kill Indonesia minister

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:56 IST
IS-linked couple go on trial over bid to kill Indonesia minister

A couple with links to Islamic State went on trial in Indonesia Thursday for a failed assassination attempt last year on the country's former chief security minister, with the pair facing a possible death sentence if convicted. The Jakarta hearing was held by video conference due to coronavirus concerns as lawyers and judges wearing facemasks heard the indictment against 51-year-old Syahril Alamsyah and his wife Fitri Adriana, 21.

The attempted assassination happened in October when Indonesia's then security minister Wiranto, who goes by one name, was visiting Pandeglang regency on Java island. "The two decided that the husband would attack Wiranto while the wife would attack anyone else wearing police or military uniforms," the indictment said.

Alamsyah allegedly stabbed the now 73-year-old minister as he exited a vehicle before he and his wife were wrestled to the ground by security personnel. Wiranto survived the attack, but he sustained knife wounds to his abdomen and several others were also injured.

The couple could face life sentences or even the death penalty if convicted under Indonesia's terrorism laws. Days before the attack, the pair pledged allegiance to late IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to the indictment.

It also said both were members of Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an IS-linked extremist group responsible for a string of attacks, including suicide bombings at churches in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya in 2018 that killed a dozen people. JAD is among dozens of radical groups that have pledged loyalty to the Islamic State in Indonesia, which has long struggled with Islamist militancy.

"The defendants felt like they had a responsibility to carry out jihad to bring about Islamic law in Indonesia," the prosecutors' indictment said. The couple were radicalised through hardline rhetoric on social media and watching videos of Muslims fighting in Syria.

They also listened to speeches by jailed firebrand cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, believed to be behind the 2002 Bali bombings, and Aman Abdurrahman, who was sentenced to death for masterminding gun and suicide attacks in Jakarta in 2016. A third defendant was also indicted Thursday on terror charges related to a separate attack allegedly planned with Alamsyah last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Give relief package to MSMEs in distress due to COVID19 pandemic: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs in the country are in deep distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Central government to announce tax sops and a Rs one-lakh crore relief p...

India assures support to Uganda to fight COVID-19

India on Thursday assured Uganda that it would extend all possible support to Kampala in its efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.&#160;&#160; The assurance was given when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ugandan Pr...

Zee Entertainment to invest Rs 522 cr on subsidiary Margo Networks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEEL on Thursday said its board has approved investing Rs 522 crore in its arm Margo Networks Pvt Ltd, which offers content distribution services under SugarBox brand that empowers to users without an acti...

Twenty-five coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra on Thursday, overall toll rises to 97: state health department. PTI ND KRK KRK

Twenty-five coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra on Thursday, overall toll rises to 97 state health department. PTI ND KRK KRK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020