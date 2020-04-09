Left Menu
Development News Edition

Workers in Nepal walk back to homes amid COVID-19 lockdown

Rajendra Diyar, a migrant travelled to Hakim Chowk in Bharatpur, Chitwan with his six-year-old daughter and wife amid lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Bharatpur | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:02 IST
Workers in Nepal walk back to homes amid COVID-19 lockdown
A deserted street in Bharatpur, Nepal amid nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

Rajendra Diyar, a migrant travelled to Hakim Chowk in Bharatpur, Chitwan with his six-year-old daughter and wife amid lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. As the lockdown was extended for the third week, it became hard for Diyar to earn bread for his family in the town of Hetauda where he runs a small garage.

Diyar told ANI, "We faced a lot of problems, the shop is closed. I run a garage, not a grocery shop, so had to shut it down. We started from Niyarpani requesting the local police station there, now we will walk down to another police station and again request for a lift." He along with his wife and daughter had started off to Nawalparasi from Hetauda taking a lift from a truck and then started on foot.

Nationwide-lockdown imposed since March 24 has compelled many families like that of Diyar to head towards their homes on foot as the situation is turning grim for workers day by day. He added, "There was no business at all but also we stayed there with the expectation that lockdown would end on Tuesday, but as it got extended we thought of walking back to home rather than staying there."

Nepal which has 8 active cases of COVID-19 out of which one of local transmission, the government decided on to impose lockdown for an additional two weeks taking the number of days to 21 in total. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in his address to the nation has warned that coming two weeks to be critical which also has increased fear of lockdown extension forcing people to walk on foot despite the obstacles.

Oli led administration imposed the lockdown in the Himalayan nation after the second case was confirmed in a foreign returnee on March 23. The number of positive cases of COVID-19 till Thursday stands at 9 as more positive cases were reported in intervals of time. Since Saturday, Nepal has reported zero new positive cases of COVID-19 and already have started rapid testing in three districts namely Kailali, Kanchanpur and Baglung district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Raab briefs political opponents on coronavirus response

British foreign minister Dominic Raab spoke with leaders of opposing political parties on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus crisis, a government spokesman said.Raab, who is deputising for hospitalised Prime Minster Boris Johnson, was join...

Italian PM Conte tells unions factories will remain shut for now

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told trade unions on Thursday the government did not yet consider it possible to re-start production in factories shut down to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, a union leader said. The Prime Minister conf...

US virus expert Fauci says summer may be on

The US health official leading the governments scientific response to coronavirus made cautiously optimistic noises about the deadly pandemic on Thursday, suggesting Americans may be able to take summer holidays. Anthony Fauci said the Unit...

'Quarantine Diaries' sitcom makes fun of Spanish women's coronavirus struggles

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A new Spanish sitcom about life under coronavirus lockdown shows how women are juggling parenting, work and housekeeping in one of the worst-hit countries - with a humorous tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020