Swiss Airlines operates repatriation flight

Swiss International Air Lines is operating a special repatriation flight, LX154, from Zurich to Delhi via Mumbai and back to Zurich on behalf of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) to fly back Swiss and other European nationals to their homes. This comes at a time when no international flights are operating to and from India due to the global air traffic lockdown.

The Airlines operated a wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft that took off at 4:00 PM CET on April 8 from Zurich and arrived at 5:15 AM local time in Mumbai. The aircraft was scheduled to take off for Delhi at 9:45 pm on April 9. The Press Release from the airline said, "we are tasked with the duty and privilege to bring people back to their homes in this time of unprecedented global crisis. We are thankful to be able to help the government officials in India and Switzerland with this special flight,"

The Press release added, '"Since March 14, Lufthansa Group airlines -SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, and Eurowings - have flown around 220 special flights back to the home countries of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Belgium, involving more than 40,000-holidaymakers." (ANI)

