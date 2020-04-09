Left Menu
PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:28 IST
Global coronavirus death toll passes 90,000: AFP tally
The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 90,000 on Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1630 GMT from official sources. More than half of the 90,938 deaths were recorded in hard-hit Italy, Spain and the United States.

Italy has recorded the most deaths with 18,279, followed by Spain with 15,238, the United States with 14,830 and France with 10,869. There have now been 1,534,426 officially confirmed infections.

