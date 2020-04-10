People News Roundup: Body of Robert F. Kennedy's great-grandson recovered

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Body of Robert F. Kennedy's great-grandson recovered from Chesapeake Bay

The body of a great-grandson to Robert F. Kennedy was recovered from Chesapeake Bay off the Maryland coast on Wednesday, two days after he went missing with his mother while riding in a canoe, the New York Times reported. The remains of 8-year-old Gideon McKean were found about 2,000 feet from where the body of his mother, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was discovered on Monday, the Times said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.