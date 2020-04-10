Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian expat faces jail for insulting Islam in UAE:Report

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 13:26 IST
Indian expat faces jail for insulting Islam in UAE:Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

An Indian ex-pat in the UAE is facing police action for allegedly insulting Islam on social media in response to a Facebook post on the coronavirus, according to a media report. Rakesh B Kitturmath, who worked as a team leader at Emrill Services, an integrated facilities management (FM) headquartered in Dubai, was sacked on Thursday after his post sparked outrage on social media, the Gulf News reported.

"Kitturmath's employment stands terminated with immediate effect. He will be handed over to Dubai Police. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards such hate crimes," said Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill Services. "As an organization, we have worked hard over the years to embrace diversity and create a culture of inclusion, where every nationality, religion, and background is welcomed and celebrated. We have a strict social media policy for our employees to ensure they respect our values, both inside and outside of work," the newspaper quoted Harrison as saying.

Harrison said they are trying to find out if Kitturmath was still in the UAE, according to the report. "We have over 8,500 employees so this may take a while. That said, we have fired him. If he's still in the country, he will be handed over to Dubai Police," he said.

Originally from Ranebennuri, Karnataka, Kitturmath joins an ever-growing list of Indian ex-pats who have landed in trouble for alleged Islamophobic messages in recent days. Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi resident Mitesh Udeshi was sacked for posting a cartoon mocking Islam on his Facebook page while a police complaint was filed against Sameer Bhandari of Future Vision Events & Weddings' in Dubai after he asked a Muslim job seeker from India to go back to Pakistan.

The UAE outlaws all religious or racial discrimination under a legislation passed in 2015. The anti-discrimination/anti-hatred law prohibits all acts "that stoke religious hatred and/or which insult religion through any form of expression, be it speech or the written word, books, pamphlets or via online media."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's "real test" yet to come, PM says, as coronavirus cases jump

Hungary needs more ventilators and intensive care hospital beds as part of its efforts to weather the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, as the government reported the single biggest daily increase in infections...

After Trump's Hydroxychloroquine clamour Bengal planters hope for surge in quinine demand

US President Donald Trumps strong advocacy of Hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19 patients has rekindled hopes of cinchona planters of Darjeeling hills as the trees bark is used for production of quinine, another frontline anti-malaria...

Asia cracks down on virus 'fake news'

Hundreds of people have been arrested across Asia for posting purported false coronavirus information, according to an AFP investigation, deepening concerns that growing government efforts to combat fake news will target the wrong people an...

EPFO processes 1.37 lakh withdrawal claims under EPF Scheme to fight Covid-19

Employees Provident Fund Organisation EPFO, a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Labour Employment has processed about 1.37 lakh claims across the country disbursing an amount of Rs. 279.65 crore under a new provision especially fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020