Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen has 1st confirmed virus case, more than 10k in Israel

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:11 IST
Yemen has 1st confirmed virus case, more than 10k in Israel

Yemen's internationally recognized government Friday announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the war-torn country, stoking fears that an outbreak could devastate an already crippled health care system. The national emergency committee for the COVID-19 disease in Yemen's southeastern province of Hadramawt said in a tweet the patient is being treated and in stable condition, without further details. Nasser Baoum, the minister of health for Yemen's internationally recognized government, told the AP the case is a 73-year-old Yemeni national who works at the al-Shahr port in Hadramawt.

Yemen is a uniquely dangerous place for the coronavirus to spread. Repeated bombings over five years of war have destroyed or closed more than half its health facilities. Deep poverty, dire water shortages and a lack of adequate sanitation have made the country a breeding ground for disease. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels declared a cease-fire this week on humanitarian grounds to prevent the spread of the pandemic. If it sticks, it would be the first nationwide halt to the fighting, possibly paving the way to a peace agreement.

Yemen's war erupted in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the country's north. The U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition intervened to oust the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed over 100,000 people and largely settled into a bloody stalemate. The U.N. has described Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian disaster. Cholera outbreaks are the worst in modern history. Over 24 million people in the country require humanitarian assistance, many of them on the brink of starvation.

The large southern province of Hadramawt has seen some of the worst pockets of malnutrition and disease in the country. To try to curb the spread, provincial Gov. Farag al-Bouhsni announced on his Facebook page a partial curfew. He also placed all workers at one of the area's key ports, Al-Shahr, under a 14-day quarantine. Experts have dreaded the virus' eventual appearance in the country.

“The arrival of coronavirus in Yemen will be disastrous for many reasons,” said Altaf Musani, representative of the World Health Organization in Yemen. In Israel, the number of coronavirus infections has risen to more than 10,000. The government imposed strict measures to contain the pandemic early on but has seen it tear through the insular ultra-Orthodox religious community.

The Health Ministry on Friday reported a total of 10,095 cases, including 92 deaths. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it can cause severe illness or death, particularly in older patients or those with underlying health problems.

Israeli authorities moved quickly in mid-March to close borders, ground flights and shut down all non-essential businesses. But in the early days and weeks of the pandemic many in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community ignored guidelines on social distancing, which health experts say is key to containing the outbreak. In Oman on Friday, aurhorities ordered those living in the capital, Muscat, to remain there while banning people from traveling into the city over the virus There are more than 134,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Middle East, including over 5,300 fatalities. Some 4,100 of those deaths are in Iran, which has the largest outbreak in the region. Authorities there have recorded over 66,000 total cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Romanian FA to ask government to allow clubs to resume training

The Romanian Football Federation FRF will ask the government to let soccer clubs resume training during the state of emergency to allow the league to re-start on May 27, its president Razvan Burleanu said on Friday. Romania has been under a...

Young IM Mendonca struck in Hungary, uses time to hone his chess skills

Stranded in Hungary along with his father owing to travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, young Indian chess player Leon Mendonca is using the time to hone his skills in the game of 64-squares besides focusing on his academics. T...

Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit but will remain in hospital for close monitoring by doctors in the early phase of his recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus that has claimed ...

Sun, sea, sand and space as coronavirus empties Asia's beaches

Just weeks ago, some visitors were complaining that Balis famous sand and surf spot of Kuta Beach was way too busy. Now it is deserted, with access banned as part of measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed nearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020