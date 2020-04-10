TNC Predator, Team Adroit win openers in SE Asia event

TNC Predator and Team Adroit each swept their matches on Friday to open play in the DOTA BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia event. TNC Predator dispatched CR by winning their maps in just over 25 and 31 minutes, respectively.

Team Adroit had a tougher time against Geek Fam before pulling out victories in just over 30 and 44 minutes, respectively. The BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia event is being contested from April 10-22 between eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner.

The eight teams participate in best-of-three matches in the round-robin competition. The top four teams advance to the Upper Bracket in the double-elimination playoff format while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the Lower Bracket. The bottom two teams are eliminated.

All playoff matches are a best-of three, however the Grand Final is contested in a best-of-five format. The action continues on Saturday with two matches:

BOOM Esports vs. Reality Rift Fnatic vs. T1

BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Friday (map record in parentheses): T1. Team Adroit: 1-0 (2-0)

T1. TNC Predator: 1-0 (2-0) T3. BOOM Esports: 0-0 (0-0)

T3. Fnatic: 0-0 (0-0) T3. Reality Rift: 0-0 (0-0)

T3. T1: 0-0 (0-0) T7. CR: 0-1 (0-2)

T7. Geek Fam: 0-1 (0-2) --Field Level Media

