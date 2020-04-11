Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 05:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 05:07 IST
Virtus.pro cruise in ESL One L.A.'s Europe-CIS division

Virtus.pro routed Vikin.gg 2-0 on Friday to remain unbeaten atop Group A in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the ESL One Los Angeles Online event. After a 35-minute win on the first map, Virtus.pro stopped Vikin.gg in 13 minutes to sweep the Dota 2 series. At no other time in the event has a team won in less than 16 minutes.

In other Group A matches on Friday, OG (3-1) produced a 2-0 sweep of Cyber Legacy (1-3), Team Nigma (2-2) recorded a 2-0 win over B8 (1-3), and HellRaisers (2-2) pulled out a 2-1 victory over Gambit Esports (1-3). OG worked a total of 76 minutes to down Cyber Legacy.

Nigma opened with a 16-minute victory before closing out B8 with a 35-minute triumph. HellRaisers jumped on top with a 37-minute win before Gambit pulled out a 52-minute victory. The decisive map went to HellRaisers in 39 minutes.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments. The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group B playing its fourth round Saturday: Team Secret vs. Chicken Fighters

Alliance vs. Team Spirit Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Natus Vincere

Team Liquid vs. Team Unique ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Friday (map record in parentheses):

Group A 1. Virtus.pro: 4-0 (8-2)

2. OG: 3-1 (7-3) T3. HellRaisers: 2-2 (6-5)

T3. Team Nigma: 2-2 (4-5) T3. Vikin.gg: 2-2 (4-5)

T6. Gambit Esports: 1-3 (4-6) T6. B8: 1-3 (4-7)

T6. Cyber Legacy: 1-3 (3-7) Group B

1. Team Secret: 3-0 (6-0) T2. Chicken Fighters: 2-1 (5-4)

T2. Team Spirit: 2-1 (5-4) T2. Natus Vincere: 2-1 (4-4)

T5. Alliance: 1-2 (4-5) T5. Team Unique: 1-2 (4-5)

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 1-2 (3-5) 8. Team Liquid: 0-3 (2-6)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

