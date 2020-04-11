Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuba hits out at 'cruel' US sanctions during virus pandemic

PTI | Havana | Updated: 11-04-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 08:07 IST
Cuba hits out at 'cruel' US sanctions during virus pandemic

Cuba hit out at the United States over its nearly 60-year-old embargo against the island nation, which Havana described as "even more cruel" given the suffering caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. The communist-run single-party island is finding it tough to source medical supplies and has already recorded 564 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths.

"The United States' economic-financial blockade is the most unfair, severe, prolonged system of sanctions of all time by one country against another," said Nestor Marimon, the health ministry's international relations director on Friday. "The health system is the most affected because it affects the wellbeing of our people.

"The blockade is even more cruel and genocidal than it normally is ... when we don't have an epidemic." First imposed on October 19, 1960 in response to Havana's nationalization of US-owned oil refineries, and extended in 1962, the embargo is an enduring legacy of the Cold War hostilities between the two countries. It has been denounced 28 years in a row by the United Nations.

The sanctions imposed by Washington have since 1992 permitted medicines to reach Cuba, as long as they're exclusively for the use of the people. But many banks and companies fear being hit by sanctions themselves for engaging in commercial activity with the island nation.

Donald Trump has ramped up the embargo since assuming the US presidency, making it harder for other countries to send supplies there. Cuba complained recently that a shipment of test kits, masks and respirators donated by the Chinese Alibaba group didn't arrive because the American company tasked with transportation feared breaching US sanction rules.

"It's very difficult to buy equipment, supplies, medicines. We're forced to buy them in far away markets that double, triple the costs and on many occasions they arrive late," said Marimon. He said the sanctions caused "USD 160 million in damages to the health ministry" between April 2019 and March 2020, USD 60 million more than the year before.

He said the total losses since the sanctions began in 1962 was three billion dollars. Recently, the Oxfam charity blasted the US over the sanctions and called for them to be lifted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, Australia has 56

New Zealand said on Saturday there had been two new deaths due to the coronavirus - its biggest daily total to date despite the low number and bringing the total to four in a country thats halfway through a four-week nationwide lockdown.Bot...

Coronavirus toll surpasses 2,000 in single day in US

New coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 2,000 on Friday local time, the highest tally of fatalities recorded within a day so far. The total number of people, who have succumbed to the virus in the country has now reached 18,54...

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

China reported on Saturday a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off a second wave of infections, particularly from imported and asymptomatic cases, as curbs on cities and travel are lifted. The National Health Commiss...

British actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus

British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie Witchfinder General, has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74. The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook, accord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020