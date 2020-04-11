Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Christians face Easter vulnerable and jobless

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 08:58 IST
Pakistan's Christians face Easter vulnerable and jobless

Days after the coronavirus crisis took hold in Pakistan, Aamir Gill, a cleaner and member of the country's Christian underclass, was fired with no warning or severance by the wealthy family he had helped look after. Many other Christians -- who live a hand-to-mouth existence in the Islamic country -- have also been laid off and, with little access to government help, are wondering how they will survive.

"We were already untouchables and now due to corona, rich people think the poor might bring it into their homes," Gill told AFP ahead of an uncertain Easter. Along with two other servants, he worked at a large house in the capital -- mostly to clean up after parties.

"I have no idea how many bedrooms it had but it was big," explained Gill, who lives in Islamabad's Christian slums in a cramped one-room home with his family of four. "My kids asked me for new Easter dresses and shoes but I have told them we are not going to have Easter this year." Christians -- who comprise roughly two percent of the population -- occupy one of the lowest rungs in class-obsessed Pakistan.

Most work menial jobs without contracts as street sweepers, cleaners and cooks and live in crowded, multi-generational households where social distancing is all but impossible. Their worsening plight means the Easter -- which normally marks rebirth, springtime and abundance -- will be filled with "depression and despair", said Haroon Ashraf.

"The coronavirus has snatched away the bit of bread we had," said the 25-year-old, who lost his restaurant job when the virus hit. Along with his brother, who is also now jobless, he is supporting a family of seven that is squeezed into a two-room flat.

He was hoping to apply for financial relief from the state, but was hindered by being unable to read. Pakistan's Christian community largely descended from low-caste Hindus who converted, resulting in persistent caste stigmas and discrimination.

For decades, they have been subjected to violent attacks by Islamists, and tarred with blasphemy allegations that they are mostly helpless to deflect and often result in lynchings. They often live in impoverished "colonies" in urban centres, including in the capital Islamabad where the slums are sandwiched between the wealthiest neighbourhoods.

The loss of a job or an unexpected medical bill frequently sends families into spiralling debt in the absence of strong safety nets in the deeply impoverished country of 215 million. "In this crisis, where they are confined to crowded spaces with few resources, they cannot be left to face a cruel choice between starvation and infection," said Omar Waraich, deputy regional director for South Asia at Amnesty International.

The pandemic and ensuing lockdown means lively Easter Sunday services and celebrations usually spent in churches inside the maze-like slums will be abandoned. Christians in Pakistan with smartphones have tuned into online services while others have joined neighbours on their rooftops, where sermons are yelled and hymns are sung in unison.

For Sharoon Shakeel, this Easter season has been ladened with misery after the recent death of his father, followed by losing his job. "We are running out of food," said Shakeel, who was already in debt from the funeral costs. "How can we celebrate Easter?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Scottish champions Celtic announce salary reductions

The Scottish football club Celtic FC on Friday confirmed that for the period of April-June, the clubs Chief Executive, Manager, non-executive directors, first-team squad, executive team, and backroom staff have volunteered to take a signifi...

New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, Australia has 56

New Zealand said on Saturday there had been two new deaths due to the coronavirus - its biggest daily total to date despite the low number and bringing the total to four in a country thats halfway through a four-week nationwide lockdown.Bot...

Coronavirus toll surpasses 2,000 in single day in US

New coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 2,000 on Friday local time, the highest tally of fatalities recorded within a day so far. The total number of people, who have succumbed to the virus in the country has now reached 18,54...

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

China reported on Saturday a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off a second wave of infections, particularly from imported and asymptomatic cases, as curbs on cities and travel are lifted. The National Health Commiss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020