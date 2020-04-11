Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Lankan Navy intensifies patrolling to prevent spread of disease from India

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-04-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 12:02 IST
COVID-19: Lankan Navy intensifies patrolling to prevent spread of disease from India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Sri Lankan Navy has intensified its coastal patrolling to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus through "infected" Indian fishermen that it fears might "poach" in their territorial waters. Navy chief Piyal de Silva on Friday said they have strengthened patrolling, especially in northern, western and northwestern coastal areas. The Lankan Airforce would also be on hand to assist.

"There is a possibility that infected Indian fishermen could poach in our waters. They could have contact with our people and pass on the virus," he said. Poaching in each other's waters by fishermen of both the countries has been a recurring problem since the recent past.

The frequent incidents of poaching have drawn top-level talks between the two nations across the Palk Strait, which is between Tamil Nadu and Jaffna district of the Northern Province of Sri Lanka. The fishermen issue also figured in the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during the latter's visit to India in February.

Referring to the issue, Modi had said both sides have decided to adopt a humanitarian approach in dealing with it. "It directly affects the livelihood of the people of both countries. Therefore, we agreed to continue to adopt a constructive and humanitarian approach in dealing with the issue," he said.

Sri Lanka is under lockdown since last month to tackle the fast-spreading virus. The country has till now reported 197 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

New York buries unclaimed bodies at fast pace to clear space in morgues for COVID-19 victims

Authorities in New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, are burying unclaimed bodies quickly to clear space in the citys morgues, where mortal remains of COVID-19 patients are piling up, according to a media report. A ...

Pakistani army kills 7 militants in North Waziristan

By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Apr 11 PTI Pakistans military raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold on the countrys border with Afghanistan, triggering a fierce clash in which seven militants and two soldiers were killed. ...

Doctor takes sick newborn to hospital on bike; saves his life

Doctors are considered second to God and this came true for a newborn in the neighbouring Alibaug town, who was taken to a neonatal facility on a doctors two-wheeler when he developed respiratory problems just minutes after his birth. Aliba...

People hopeful amid COVID-19 crisis, says PU research survey

Despite a massive spike in cases of COVID-19 across the country, many Indians are hopeful, reveals an online research survey by the psychology department of Panjab University PU here on Friday. The survey collected findings based on mapping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020