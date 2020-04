Iran coronavirus cases exceed 70,00

Tehran [Iran], April 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus case in Iran has crossed the mark of 70,000 with the confirmation of over 1,800 new cases in 24 hours , while an additional 125 deaths have taken the coronavirus death toll to 4,357, the country's Health Ministry Spokesman Kainoush Jahanpour said Saturday.

According to the figures from the daily update, over 36,000 have been discharged with complete recoveries so far while the official number of confirmed cases now stands at 70,029. Iran briefly became the worst affected country outside China and remains the epicenter of the pandemic in western Asia.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed confidence in recent weeks that that number of cases appeared to be steadily plateauing. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.