Fnatic seize early lead in BTS Southeast Asia event

Fnatic seized an early lead in the BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia competition with a 2-1 win Sunday over Geek Fam. Fnatic (2-0) won the decisive third map in just over 23 minutes. Geek Fam (1-2) pulled out a 2-1 victory earlier in the day against T1 (0-2).

In Sunday's other match, BOOM Esports (1-1) swept TNC Predator (1-1) by winning both maps in 31-plus minutes. The DOTA tournament runs through April 26, with eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool and $21,000 going to the champion.

The top four finishers in round-robin play advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams are eliminated. All playoff matches are a best-of three, however the Grand Final is contested in a best-of-five format.

The action continues on Monday with two matches: --Fnatic vs. Reality Rift

--Team Adroit vs. CR BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia standings through Sunday (map record in parentheses):

1. Fnatic: 2-0 (4-1) T2. Reality Rift: 1-0 (2-0)

T2. Team Adroit: 1-0 (2-0) 4. BOOM Esports: 1-1 (2-2)

5. TNC Predator: 1-1 (2-2) 6. Geek Fam: 1-2 (3-5)

7. CR: 0-1 (0-2) 8. T1: 0-2 (1-4)

